Divurgent Introduces TOBIAS, AI-powered Chatbot as Part of Virtual Support Solutions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent, an international IT consulting company, announced today that it has launched a fully virtual end user support solution that enables chat, audio, screen sharing, and video connectivity with experienced agents. The solution features an AI-enabled chatbot, TOBIAS (Technology Operations Business Information Artificial System), who answers basic questions, triages issues, and learns from previous interactions. Laser focused on innovation amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Divurgent ramped up testing for TOBIAS to meet the changing needs of clients with planned large-scale activation or upgrade projects.

Through a strategic partnership with Microsoft, Divurgent utilizes Microsoft Teams to route end user requests to agents and peers with the appropriate module and workflow knowledge, offering higher first call/first-chat resolution. "We're thrilled to introduce TOBIAS, who we call Tobi for short, to our clients during the COVID-19 crisis," said Emily Carlson, Vice President of Technology, "it's a product we've been working on and the timing couldn't be better as so many of our client partners are shifting to a fully virtual workplace."

Divurgent recently deployed this solution at a large Northeast healthcare provider organization and was able to help maintain tight go-live timelines, reduce overhead associated with onsite support resulting in a total project savings of 30%, and facilitate higher adoption of the organization's EHR and Microsoft Teams instance. "As a virtual firm, this type of engagement is in our DNA. We paired our experience working remotely with our deep understanding of how to deliver successful support projects to create something truly unique," said Ralph Whalen, Vice President of Consulting & Innovation.

Highly focused on standing up and designing solutions for their client partners during this time of need, Divurgent has also recently announced the launch of a strategic partnership with VirtualHealth to provide patient outreach services to support the deployment of a COVID-19 Care Management platform.

Divurgent is a solutions provider focused on what matters most to our client partners. We disrupt the typical value equation by using data-infused, flexible, and scalable solutions that demonstrate and quantify value for our client partners. We are committed to healthcare IT evolution, deploying tailored solutions that help our client partners achieve improved operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of patient care. www.divurgent.com

