Divya Annamraju, Deputy Director of Strategy for Medical Devices Product Supply at Bayer, Honored as Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divya Annamraju, Deputy Director of Strategy for Medical Devices Product Supply at Bayer, was honored as a Luminary by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) at its annual Woman of the Year event, Thursday, May 9, at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

More than 2,000 leaders from across the industry gathered to celebrate the work of 45 Luminaries and other prominent honorees who exemplify the importance of advancing the impact and influence of women in the business of the healthcare and life sciences industries.

HBA Luminaries are professionals with more than 20 years of professional industry experience who serve as role models in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others, help advance other women's careers, and are shining examples of transformational leadership that the organization wants to formally recognize.

Annamraju, who has held various posts at Bayer for more than 16 years, held critical posts in software design & development before her tenure with the company. A master's degree holder in computer engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, she is a graduate of the MEDRAD Management Development Program at Carnegie Mellon University and has attained the Six Sigma Black Belt certification.

In addition to her academic and professional accomplishments, Annamraju stands out as a champion for Inclusion & Diversity (I&D). In addition to her current service as Bayer's Pennsylvania I&D Council Co-Chair, she helped launch the Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) Local Chapter Leadership Team in her region. Annamraju is also the Pittsburgh I&D Forum Bayer representative, and she serves on the executive committee and as a trustee for the Fund for Advancement of Minorities Through Education (FAME).

"She's very passionate – not only about advancing healthcare and improving healthcare, but also passionate improving the world around us and helping those in the healthcare space improve themselves," said Cindy Powell-Steffen, National Director of Clinical Performance in Bayer's Radiology division and a 2017 HBA Luminary. "That's what makes her so respected and, I think, heard. When she talks people listen; everyone knows that she means everything that she's saying, and the actions come shortly behind."

"This award is a great testament to Divya's continued commitment to and her leadership on inclusion and diversity efforts within Bayer, as well as in the community," said Dr. Shri Chauk, Head of Strategy for Medical Devices Product Supply at Bayer Pharmaceuticals. "Her passion and leadership related to I&D activities is just unparalleled… The enthusiasm she has is infectious, which has created a fan following for her at Bayer when it comes to I&D issues.

About the HBA:

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With more than 40 chapters throughout the U.S., and in Europe, the HBA serves a community of nearly 50,000 individuals and 125 corporate partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; access to thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills, and high-profile opportunities to recognize the significant contributions by individuals and organizations who are effectively advocating for gender parity in the healthcare and life science industry. For more information, visit HBAnet.org.

