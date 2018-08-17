Dixie RV SuperStores acquires Johnny's RV In Grand Bay, Alabama

GRAND BAY, Ala., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixie RV SuperStores is adding a second Alabama location to its family of now five (5) dealerships. Johnny's RV in Grand Bay, Alabama is the company's newest location.

Dixie RV SuperStores is a top-ranked, family-owned business with locations across the Gulf South, in Alabama, Florida, and Louisiana. Greg Lala, Dixie RV SuperStores CEO, expressed the company's excitement about the expansion and continued success, "As leaders it is our responsibility to the company, our employees, and our customers, to continuously seek innovative and strategic ways to change, grow and improve our organization."

Since its founding in 1984, Dixie RV SuperStores has grown to over 350 employees and currently serves over 10,000 customers each year. The company credits its success to its dedicated employees, excellent customer service along with its broad inventory of RVs.

"We are thrilled to add new employees and customers to our Dixie RV Family," says Stephen Guidry, President/COO of Dixie RV SuperStores. "We are committed to the development & training of our staff in order to provide extraordinary customer care, to deliver exceptional, personalized service."

The purchase of Johnny's RV is in line with Dixie RV's ongoing growth plan. By adding this location, it closes the Dixie RV SuperStores gap along the Gulf Coast I-10 corridor. Dixie RV Superstore in Grand Bay will open to the public on Saturday August 25, 2018 at 8am. In addition to the stores in Calera and Grand Bay, Alabama, Dixie RV SuperStores has two Louisiana locations in Hammond and Breaux Bridge, and a location in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

To learn more about Dixie RV SuperStores, please visit www.dixierv.com.

10241 Destination Drive, Hammond, LA 70403



657 Enterprise Pkwy, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517



328 Green Acres Drive, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435



1150 George Roy Pkwy, Calera, AL 35040



12167 Interchange Drive Grand Bay, AL 36541

"Helping You Retire One Weekend At A Time"

SOURCE Dixie RV SuperStores

Related Links

https://www.dixierv.com

