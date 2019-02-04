Dixie RV SuperStores Celebrates 35 Years of Helping You Retire One Weekend At A Time!

HAMMOND, La. , Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, top-ranked, family-owned RV dealership, Dixie RV SuperStores, celebrates 35 years in business. Since opening in 1984, the company has grown to 5 locations across the Gulf South with over 350 employees and currently serves over 10,000 customers each year. "Our continued success and our ability to grow and revolutionize the RV Industry as it is today, is because of our dedicated and hardworking employees," stated Greg Lala, CEO of Dixie RV SuperStores "we consider our employees like family and are committed to their retention, development and training to provide exceptional customer care and deliver personalized service."

For decades, Dixie RV SuperStores has strived to lead the industry in providing an extraordinary customer experience. Instead of a traditional sales team, the company has instituted a dedicated team of highly educated RV Outfitters who practice a listen-first approach in order to offer the most beneficial guidance in finding the best RV for the customer's individual lifestyle and goals. "From luxurious Motorhomes to adventurous Travel Trailers and 5th Wheels, customers can shop some of the most trusted RV lines in the industry at competitive prices that reflect the finest quality and class." said Stephen Guidry, President/COO of Dixie RV SuperStores. "we are proud to offer our customers brands like Tiffin, Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Grand Design, Keystone and many more!"

Dixie RV SuperStores award-winning service department boasts over 100 service bays company-wide and staff manufacture-trained technicians on site. By offering elite programs such as Warranty Forever and the Priority RV Network, the company has carved out a hard-earned reputation as carrying The Dixie Difference – a standard to stand by, a standard to be proud of, a standard to honor.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 35 years with our Dixie RV Family," said Greg Lala, CEO of Dixie RV SuperStores, "and look forward to many more years of helping our customers retire one weekend at a time!"

To learn more about Dixie RV SuperStores, please visit www.dixierv.com.

10241 Destination Drive, Hammond, LA 70403

657 Enterprise Pkwy, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

328 Green Acres Drive, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435

1150 George Roy Pkwy, Calera, AL 35040

12167 Interchange Drive Grand Bay, AL 36541

"Helping You Retire One Weekend At A Time"

