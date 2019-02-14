Dixie State partnering with Product PowerUp to host innovation conference, provide exclusive sneak peek of the new Atwood Innovation Plaza

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28th, Dixie State University will partner with Product PowerUp, the premier community and event provider created just for product entrepreneurs, to host top entrepreneurs at the university's state-of-the-art Atwood Innovation Plaza – Southern Utah's largest makerspace. This highly anticipated project is part of DSU's initiative to create new economic opportunity through innovation. Utah's Department of Commerce expects The Atwood Innovation Plaza to create hundreds of new jobs in Southern Utah over the next nine years.

Industry leaders from across the state will gather at Atwood Innovation Plaza and share their own success stories in product innovation.

A few of the many incredible speakers include:

Susan Peterson – Founder/CEO of Freshly Picked

– Founder/CEO of Freshly Picked Tayson Whittaker – Founder/President of Outdoor Vitals

– Founder/President of Outdoor Vitals Bobby Edwards – Co-founder of Squatty Potty

– Co-founder of Squatty Potty Charlie Bessey – Founder/CEO of Coalatree

– Founder/CEO of Coalatree Dave Underwood – Co-founder/Director of Product Development at Lovesac

– Co-founder/Director of Product Development at Lovesac Brian Sather – CEO of Blacksmith International

After the conference, attendees will be able to tour Southern Utah's largest makerspace and even test out the state-of-the-art 3D printing lab. This lab includes over ten 3D printers, including one of the largest in the Western U.S.

Be part of the celebration:

February 28, 2019

8am – 3pm

Atwood Innovation Plaza

453 South 600 East, St. George, Utah

*Lunch will be provided along with a complimentary product filled swag bag.

To learn more and to pre-register, please visit: www.productpowerup.com

[Use Code 5PROMO to take $5.00 off your online ticket purchase]

Contact us:

info@productpowerup.com

SOURCE Product Power Up

