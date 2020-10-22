DIY contact tracing interview tool could disrupt spread of COVID-19

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychologists have developed a do-it-yourself tool that uses "the science of memory" to improve the ability to remember more contacts during the contact tracing process.



The psychologists — with expertise in memory, cognition and investigative interviewing — launched the new web-based contact tracing tool — called CogTracer — as a free way for people in the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19.



"We developed this tool based on recent research we've conducted on the best ways to conduct contact tracing interviews," said Florida International University (FIU) psychologist Deborah Goldfarb , who helped create CogTracer. "We think of it as a DIY contact tracing tool, because it allows you to do your own contact tracing on your own time from the privacy of your home."



CogTracer is not a replacement for the contact tracing interviews conducted by local health departments. Instead, it's designed to empower people and allow them to quickly take personal responsibility for their contacts and communities. The tool provides prompts that aid with remembering. It asks users to visualize themselves in certain places and provides "clues" or association words, such as "baby," "exercise," "rest," and "uncomfortable" to help people list more names. CogTracer asks users to write down a list of names, which the tool's developers encourage people to share with local health officials.



"The earlier on you can identify who you've been in contact with, the sooner you can reach out to them so they can self-isolate and help slow the spread," said FIU psychologist Jacqueline R. Evans , who also helped develop CogTracer. "But, remembering can be a challenging task — and the more difficult the memory task, the more important it is to provide effective cues to improve recall."



Evans and Goldfarb, FIU psychologist Ronald Fisher and a researcher from Iowa State University, received an NSF Rapid Response grant and wanted to understand how to apply the "science of memory" — or cognitive interviewing techniques — to the contact tracing process.



Evans' previous research has pointed toward the cognitive interview as an effective way to increase the number of contacts remembered during contact tracing. Originally developed by FIU psychologist Ronald Fisher, this technique is considered by many to be the gold standard in investigative interviewing.



Cognitive interview techniques are different from a standard contact tracing interview, where someone is simply asked to list their contacts with minimal follow-up prompts. Cognitive interviews dive deeper. For example, the interviewee might be asked to close their eyes to improve concentration, as well as to mentally place themselves back in a particular time and place.



The first half of the NSF-funded study tested whether the number of contacts varied depending on whether the interview was conducted over the phone or through an online survey. The second half of the study begins this fall and will examine whether memory can be improved across different age ranges. This grant is being funded through FIU's Global Forensic and Justice Center .

Media Contact:

Angela Nicoletti

954-562-5890

[email protected]

news.fiu.edu

@FIUNews

SOURCE Florida International University

Related Links

http://fiu.edu

