DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe to Grow by $ 26.42 Billion | Rising Popularity of Smart Home Technology to be Major Trend | Technavio

Set to grow by USD 26.42 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the DIY home improvement market in Europe to register a CAGR of almost 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Lumber And Landscape Management
- Decor And Indoor Garden
- Kitchen
- Painting And Wallpaper
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Rest Of Europe
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the DIY home improvement market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- DIY Home Improvement Market size in Europe
- DIY Home Improvement Market trends in Europe
- DIY Home Improvement Market analysis in Europe industry
Market trends such as the rising popularity of smart home technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, increasing threats from the DIFM market may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the DIY home improvement market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist DIY home improvement market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the DIY home improvement market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the DIY home improvement market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement market vendors in Europevendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAUHAUS AG
- BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
- EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
- Groupe Adeo
- HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
- Intergamma BV
- ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher Plc
- OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
