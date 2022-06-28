DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market: 4.08% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

The DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 154.76 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 154.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowe's Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Lumber and landscape management:

The DIY home improvement retailing market share growth by the lumber and landscape management segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of wooden furnishings, lawn management, and gardening are expected to propel the growth of the global DIY home improvement retailing market in this segment.

Out-of-Scope:

Tools and hardware



Kitchen



Others

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Key Companies- ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. among others.

Driver- Greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing to drive the market.

Challenge- Shifting consumer preference for DIFM from DIY culture to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights-

The (DIY) home improvement retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new products to compete in the market.

ADEO- The company offers wide range of do-it-yourself and professional solutions that covers plumbing, lighting, heating, electricity, sanitation, security, cooking, gardening and much more.

BAUHAUS AG- The company offers products for home improvement, gardening, and workshop.

Home Depot Inc.- The company offers wide range of do-it-yourself and professional solutions such as home decor ideas, bathroom projects and ideas, kitchen projects, and much more.

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Challenge:

Shifting consumer preference for DIFM from DIY culture:

Although the overall performance of the market is significantly high, DIFM is expected to be a possible disrupter for the growth of the market. Buyers of DIY products opt for DIFM, especially in more mature markets, and hire professionals to do the work rather than doing it themselves. Some of the key drivers for the growing DIFM market are the aging consumers in Western Europe and North America and the increasing employment levels and wage growth. Consequently, DIY retailers are experiencing a falloff in sales because DIFM professionals mostly opt for specialist B2B suppliers instead of consumer positioned DIY retail stores.

