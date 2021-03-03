DIY home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Featuring Key Vendors - BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, and Others

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 25.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increasing threat from DIFM market will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Indirect impact on Consumer Discretionary industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth.

DIY home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe: Product Landscape

The lumber and landscape management segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, owing to several varieties of products available in the market. A wide variety of doors and windows are made through the DIY concept, including sliding doors, half-window doors, infusion-window doors. Landscape maintenance includes maintaining outdoor lawns and yards by learning basic techniques about soil types and plants, trimming of extra leaves, using extra wood chips as mulch beds, creating outdoor living space through some seating and lighting arrangements, and other similar tasks. Some of the essential DIY tools used for this activity include brush cutters, hedge trimmers, manual tools, grass or tree trimmers, and others. This segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to negligible technicalities or complexities involved.

DIY home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe: Geographic Landscape

Germany was the largest DIY home improvement market in Europe in 2019, and the country will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative DIY products will significantly drive DIY home improvement market growth in Germany over the forecast period. 29% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period. However, market growth in Germany will be slower than the growth of the market in France.

Companies Covered:

BAUHAUS AG

BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG

EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

Groupe Adeo

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

Intergamma BV

Kesko Corp.

Kingfisher Plc

OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

Travis Perkins Plc

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

