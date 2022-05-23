DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Size to Grow by USD 26.42 Billion in Europe: By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

May 23, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Value in Europe is set to grow by USD 26.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Amid the pandemic, the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe registered a YOY growth of 2.60% in 2021.
All-important statistics are prepared by our experts – available for direct Purchase!
The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as product (lumber and landscape management, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For Customize Report-Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you
"Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects will be crucial in driving the growth of the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe. Also, the technological advances in DIY home improvement project tools will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.
DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular among consumers across the world due to the rising urbanization rate and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of tools required for such projects, including power drills, nail guns, bathroom and lawn tools, and others. The concept of DIY is becoming popular in both developed and developing nations of Europe owing to high average labor costs, which increased significantly in 2018. Consumers in such countries prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to cut expenses related to outsourced services.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Buy Our Report
DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Product:
- The growth of the DIY home improvement market share in Europe by the lumber and landscape management segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- This segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to negligible technicalities or complexities involved.
- The sub-segment includes using small wood logs for several purposes, especially in windows, fencing, and walkways.
- A wide variety of doors and windows are made through the DIY concept, including sliding doors, half-window doors, infusion-window doors.
- DIY tools can also be used for fixing tampered glass for bathroom windows and coloring doors and windows in aberrant hues.
Segmentation by Geography:
- 29% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period.
- Market growth in the country will be faster than the growth of the market in the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe.
- In Germany, lumber and landscape management, painting and wallpaper, indoor garden decoration, lighting, and assembling RTA furniture are the most popular DIY home improvement projects.
- Consumers actively engage in DIY home improvement projects, ranging from small house repairs to complex and large projects, which will facilitate the DIY home improvement market in Europe growth in Germany over the forecast period.
Purchase Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various segments & regions
DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Major Vendors
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- BAUHAUS AG
- BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
- EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
- Groupe Adeo
- HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
- Intergamma BV
- ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher Plc
- OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
The DIY home improvement market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing towards the development of innovative products and increasing production capacity to meet the surging demand for DIY home improvement products to compete in the market.
Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news
Related Reports Include:
Household Cleaning Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The household cleaning products market has the potential to grow by USD 14.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Ceramic Tableware Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The ceramic tableware market share is expected to increase by USD 3.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
|
DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 26.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.60
|
Regional analysis
|
Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Germany at 29%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Building Products
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Product operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
2.3.7 Support activities
2.3.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: France - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: France market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Lumber and landscape management
- Decor and indoor garden
- Kitchen
- Painting and wallpaper
- Others
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
5.3.1 Doors, windows, fencing, and walkways
5.3.2 Brickwork
5.3.3 Landscape maintenance
Exhibit 18: Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Painting and wallpaper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
5.7.1 Tools and Hardware
5.7.2 Building materials
5.7.3 Lighting
5.7.4 Plumbing materials and equipment
5.7.5 Flooring, repair, and replacement
5.7.6 Electrical work
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 39: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 41: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 43: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 45: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 Rest of France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 46: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 47: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects
9.1.2 Convenience offered by online stores
9.1.3 Smart home technology
9.1.4 Growth of residential real estate industry
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Increasing threat from DIFM market
9.2.2 Complexities in using DIY home improvement tools
9.2.3 Intense rivalry among market competitors
Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Technological advances in DIY home improvement projects tools
9.3.2 Advent of cordless DIY power tools
9.3.3 Growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in Europe
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 52: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 BAUHAUS AG
Exhibit 55: BAUHAUS AG - Overview
Exhibit 56: BAUHAUS AG - Product and service
Exhibit 57: BAUHAUS AG – Key news
Exhibit 58: BAUHAUS AG - Key offerings
11.4 BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
Exhibit 59: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 60: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 61: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
11.5 EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
Exhibit 62: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 63: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 64: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
11.6 Groupe Adeo
Exhibit 65: Groupe Adeo - Overview
Exhibit 66: Groupe Adeo - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Groupe Adeo - Key offerings
11.7 HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
Exhibit 68: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Overview
Exhibit 69: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Business segments
Exhibit 70: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group – Key news
Exhibit 71: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Segment focus
11.8 Intergamma BV
Exhibit 73: Intergamma BV - Overview
Exhibit 74: Intergamma BV - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Intergamma BV – Key news
Exhibit 76: Intergamma BV - Key offerings
11.9 ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)
Exhibit 77: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Overview
Exhibit 78: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Business segments
Exhibit 79: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Key offerings
11.10 Kesko Corp.
Exhibit 80: Kesko Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 81: Kesko Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 82: Kesko Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: Kesko Corp. - Segment focus
11.11 Kingfisher Plc
Exhibit 84: Kingfisher Plc - Overview
Exhibit 85: Kingfisher Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 86: Kingfisher Plc – Key news
Exhibit 87: Kingfisher Plc - Key offerings
11.12 OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
Exhibit 88: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Overview
Exhibit 89: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Product and service
Exhibit 90: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 94: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article