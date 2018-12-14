DIY Tax Preparation Company Launching IOOGO TAX January 1, 2019

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people are unaware that the IRS is unable to legally enforce training and testing requirements on tax preparation agents. The lack of enforceable training has allowed tax preparation companies to hide behind tax software programs to enter customer information, a task nearly anyone can do on their own. Having identified this problem, IOOGO has announced a January 1, 2019 release of IOOGO Tax, their cost-effective, transparent, and dependable solution for do-it-yourself tax preparation. Bringing over four decades of combined tax experience, the IOOGO team has built a solution that will allow users to file taxes on their web-based and mobile applications.

"There is no magic, and there are no tricks," commented Josh Alballero, CEO of IOOGO. "There is only one key ingredient; the U.S. tax code. Thanks to technology, the complex U.S. tax code can be simplified into a software solution. The same law that is in the TurboTax software, your tax professional's software, your CPA's software is also in IOOGO Tax's software."

According to the company, IOOGO Tax has simplified the tax filing process, while eliminating constant upgrade nags. The solution is broken down into five simple steps, each step requiring only between one and three minutes to complete.

Val Osipenko, CTO of IOOGO, said, "Follow the steps, answer simple questions, and let our IRS approved software do the calculations for you. As long as you correctly enter numbers from the forms sent to you in January, you will attain the same correct result as the other high-cost software applications."

The simplicity of IOOGO Tax is what differentiates their solution from the other tax software solutions that take the user down rabbit holes in order to justify their upgrade fees. Most credits and deductions can be determined by entering basic information. IOOGO Tax will not ask the user to complete timely and unnecessary forms. This reduces the overall time to complete a tax return and eliminates the false hope so many other tax software companies like to charge the consumer.

Kristy Campbell, COO of IOOGO, certainly understands this concern. She said, "The big tax preparation companies spend millions of dollars on marketing to convince you that they are the best option to find 'hidden' tax deductions. The reality is that we are all using the same 'rule book' of deductions."

There is much enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming release. IOOGO will host a series of how-to videos on the company website in mid-December and offer a complimentary second review for paid returns.

IOOGO Tax will be available online and as a mobile app for iOS devices, with download available starting January 1, 2019.

For more information, be sure to visit https://www.ioogo.com.

