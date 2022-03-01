Dizzying Array of New Cannabis Products to Hit Shelves this Spring

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With new products constantly hitting the shelves, it is no secret that cannabis consumers are always on the lookout for something new. Brands and products enter the market every day, hailing from not only traditional powerhouses like California but also emerging states like Michigan and Massachusetts. Consumers now expect and embrace diversity on both dispensary shelves and executive teams. This spring, seasoned buyers and the canna-curious alike can anticipate a wide variety of choices with increased offerings from minority-led companies.

Consumers looking to refresh their cannabis habits will have no difficulty finding boundary-pushing, unique products this year. Not only are new offerings revitalizing long-established sectors like flower, but emerging categories are also growing nationally, from eye-catching Edie Parker pre-rolls to flavorful Hi5 THC seltzers. Meanwhile, products such as Sprinjene's CBD toothpaste and Chillax'n's Mask Spray illustrate the growing popularity of incorporating cannabis into daily practices in nontraditional ways. Whether a consumer wants to stick with flower or try cannabis through a new avenue, 2022's shelves have something for everyone and every occasion.

Demographic trends reveal a younger and more racially diverse cannabis customer base. Modern consumers often shop with social justice and inclusion in mind, spurring even greater demand across the retail spectrum for brands owned by people of color. POC-led brands continue to change the landscape with innovative and high-quality products. BROWN GIRL Jane's CBD Body Butter, Luchador Vegan Gummies, and Fairwinds Tinctures are just a few of the products that embody the innovation emerging from a traditionally underrepresented business sector. Stores are beginning to pay attention, so expect to see more of these products on retail shelves.

"Competition in the cannabis market has sparked extraordinary innovation and is raising the bar for operators in all sectors," said Kathee Brewer, editorial director at Inc Media, parent company of industry trade journal mg Magazine . "Brands are providing new form factors and reworking even their existing categories to keep customers engaged. Fortunately, the cannabis space has no shortage of forward-thinking leaders who perpetually push the industry into the future."

mg Magazine's March issue features more than 60 new products the magazine's editors believe will create a buzz this spring. The digital edition is here . Print copies are available by subscription .

