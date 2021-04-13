DJ Khaled Joins Forces With Premier Luxury Juvenile Brand CYBEX to Launch Exclusive Collaboration

MIAMI and BAYREUTH, Germany, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With numerous historic collaborations to his name, GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum artist, music industry visionary, innovative influencer, mogul, and mega-producer DJ Khaled breaks ground once again as a businessman. This time around, he joins forces with premium luxury juvenile gear brand CYBEX for an exclusive collaboration. He boldly goes where no boss of his caliber has gone before, taking over the juvenile industry. Together, they proudly present a custom collection emblazoned with the We The Best logo and a fly colorful design by Khaled, his wife Nicole Tuck, and young kings Asahd and Aalam. This notably marks the first time Khaled and Nicole have joined forces for a collaboration, making it even more special.

DJ Khaled & Family with Cybex Priam

Family is always first, and this new venture between CYBEX and DJ Khaled reflects just that. As a testament to Khaled's young kings, the "CYBEX x DJ Khaled" explodes with bold colors and exotic animals. Lions, zebras, and parrots stand tall on CYBEX's most iconic strollers, the PRIAM and MIOS, inviting you into a bright green jungle of adventure. The collection is rounded off to perfection by the infant car seats CLOUD Z/CLOUD Q, as well as a cool and unique changing bag, a cozy footmuff and a protective parasol. CYBEX achieves the best by focusing on the details – a key has been added to each zipper pull to symbolize Khaled's "Keys" to success. This collaboration represents the importance of family and love – playing a huge part in Khaled's – or anyone's – success. Therefore, perfectly incorporating CYBEX's vision of being a brand for modern parents with ever-changing and exciting designs – while always having the highest standards when it comes to safety and functionality.

As a fashion-forward brand moving with the pulse of the culture, CYBEX proved to be the perfect partner for Khaled's very first foray into this vertical. In the past, CYBEX orchestrated previous collaborations with Jeremy Scott, Karolina Kurkova, Scuderia Ferrari, and more. As such, CYBEX considers parents "icons", and delivers the ultimate accessory with the new Khaled collection embodying ideals of love, passion, family, lifestyle, joy, and fun

Regarding the collaboration with CYBEX initiated by Roc Nation , Khaled commented, "CYBEX raised the bar for baby accessories… and then we raised it even higher together. From the first time I talked to Martin and the team, I felt this incredible energy – like we could do something next level.

And, we did. I promise you this is the best stroller experience your kids will ever have. We weren't going to settle for anything less. Our children are the best!"

CYBEX Founder Martin Pos added, "Collaborating with DJ Khaled was just a blast. We came together as a team really well and had amazing energy together. As a result, we created something spectacular and representative of Khaled's love for his family, realized through the highest quality products."

Right now, DJ Khaled also finishing up his twelfth album, Khaled Khaled — coming very soon.

DJ Khaled is ready to roll with CYBEX.

ABOUT CYBEX:

Established in 2005, the German company CYBEX is globally recognized for the iconic design, innovative technology, easy functionality, and superior safety features on all its products for stylish adults embarking on parenthood.

Making sure juvenile products fit the parent's lifestyle perfectly, CYBEX surprises with high-end fashion collections – inspired by newest runway trends and haute couture designs.

Being bold and modern, CYBEX chooses collaboration partners perfectly to fit the brand message and create something new and exciting. Previous collaborations with fashion designer Jeremy Scott, supermodel Karolina Kurkova and famous Scuderia Ferrari distinguish the company within the industry.

While always focusing on new trends and design, CYBEX has been awarded numerous times for the safety of the products.

In early 2014, CYBEX joined Goodbaby International Holding Limited. The group is one of the world's leading enterprises for the development and production of child and teen goods.

Find more information at www.cybex-online.com

ABOUT DJ KHALED:

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House. He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and double-platinum "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. The latter propelled his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams.

Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group—a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19, U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album – whichbears his birth name – Khaled Khaled [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], preceded by two chart-busting bangers alongside frequent collaborator Drake, namely "POPSTAR" and "GREECE."

SOURCE CYBEX

Related Links

http://www.cybex-online.com

