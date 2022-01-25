DJ Steve Aoki Joins the Q posket Collectible Figure Line

TOKYO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD.(BANPRESTO Department), is pleased to announce their collaboration with celebrity DJ, Steve Aoki. Pre-orders will begin at major toy retailers nationwide on January 28, 2021.

"I've been a big Bandai fan and collector my whole life. I'm very honored to be a part of the new Q posket collection and love how the figure is doing my signature Aoki Jump." - Steve Aoki