DJI Adds To DJI Education Roster With RoboMaster Tello Talent Drone

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today added RoboMaster TT Tello Talent to the newly established DJI Education division, adding a plethora of powerful capabilities to its predecessor, the Tello EDU. The RoboMaster TT includes everything popular about the Tello EDU with a new extension board to allow even more AI applications, added powerful hardware, including an open-source computing ESP32 chip, RGB 256 all-color LED light, dot matrix screen and a ToF sensor, along with a new swarming software for one-click seamless swarming capabilities with increased stability. The TT aims to lower the barrier of entry into robotics and AI technology through a fun toy drone, user-friendly, intuitive app and an exclusive curriculum system for students of all levels.

"We're thrilled to be adding not only a new product but an entire educational support system to our roster of education innovation. As we continue to expand DJI Education, we hope to provide the new and impactful tools and hardware for teachers to excite the next generation of tech innovators," said Jianrong Gao, Head of DJI Education. "The RoboMaster TT was specifically designed to appeal to students while cultivating knowledge in AI robotics, programming in a fun, easily digestible and hands-on time which is crucial for applying real world knowledge."

Powerful Hardware with Advanced Software to Match

Named the Tello Talent to enhance and amplify students' talent and skills in robotics, the TT is equipped with a powerful ESP32 microcontroller board to provide Arduino and MicroPython open-source coding platforms that supports Arduino, MicroPython and Scratch offline coding. Students can see their coding come to life, by writing custom codes to change the colors and flash frequency of the TT's programmable RGB 256 all-color LED light or create simple shapes, animations and letter scrolling effects on the 8X8 Red and Blue LED dot matrix screen fitted on the TT.

Perfectly crafted for a classroom environment, the TT has an added single infrared time of flight (TOF) sensor, similar to that found in the RS2, Inspire 2 and Mavic 2 Pro, which offers distance detection up to 1.2 meters. The TOF sensor enables environment detection and simple obstacle avoidance, making it safe to fly in a classroom.

For a more in-depth experience, advanced students can program the swarm to fly custom maneuvers and formations with simple coding languages such as Scratch, Swift and Python using the new swarm software.

The Start of Something New

Founded in 2020, DJI Education first started in Australia, providing students in the country with more opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) industries, and aiding to incorporate cutting-edge technology into student learning and STEAM education curricula. DJI committed an initial investment in the form of donation, cash prices, subsidies, marketing funds and sponsorships to drive the first round of the education campaign at the University of New South Wales (UNSW). DJI Education is now making a global presence, working with schools to provide the same opportunities to students across the globe.

DJI has invested in robotics education since 2013 with the introduction of its first robotics university summer camp. In 2015, DJI hosted its first RoboMaster and has since gained immense popularity among the engineering community, providing a world stage for university students to pursue their passion for science and technology while showcasing their talent. In 2018, DJI announced the Tello EDU with the RoboMaster S1 and EP Core following in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

One-Stop-Shop for Educators

Alongside the TT, DJI Education, a new software platform hub created for educators and teachers to easily incorporate in their curriculum, is now available. The hub is user-friendly one-stop-shop for all things STEAM related compete with a web-accessible platform, classroom management system, machine-graded exams, discussion forums and curriculum resources. Teachers can also assign homework, host online competitions and even incorporate DJI's powerful simulator into their program to engage and test students on their knowledge in a fun and exciting way. The hub also supports compatibility with third party resources to expand even more educational options.

For more information of teaching and competition resources, please visit: https://www.dji.com/en/robomaster-tt

Price and Availability

The RoboMaster TT Tello Talent will be available today for purchase for the retail price of $239. The RoboMaster TT will be available for purchase through EDU dealers.

For more information on all of the features and capabilities of the RoboMaster TT, please visit: https://www.dji.com/en/robomaster-tt

Images and assets can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/3bvgGer

For additional information, please contact:

[email protected]

About DJI Education

As one of the global leaders in technology and innovation, DJI has formed DJI Education to incorporate its cutting-edge technology into student learning and STEAM education. Through various fun, enjoyable and experiential learning platforms, the goal is to stimulate students' interest and pave the way for their future development in engineering and robotics. Since the inception of the first RoboMaster summer camp in 2013, DJI Education has developed a suite of educational tools including products, curriculum and events. From the RoboMaster global competition for university student teams to RoboMaster S1 educational robots for elementary and middle school students, DJI Education has something for every student and at every level. In addition, the RoboMaster EP series, events such as the RoboMaster Youth Tournament, Summer Camp, and Robotics Competition provide students with endless possibilities to learn and obtain hands-on experience with the latest technology. DJI Education also works with different academics and institutions to cultivate the next-generation of young engineers, roboticists and unique talent of all ages to prepare them for the future of possibilities. For more info, visit: https://www.dji.com/products/steam .

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable, and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation, and many other industries.

