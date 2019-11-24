DJI Black Friday Deals 2019: Best Early DJI Spark, Phantom, Mavic Air, Mini, Pro & Mavic 2 Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
Compare early DJI Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on DJI Mavic 2, Mavic Mini, Mavic Air, Pro, Spark & Phantom quadcopter drones
BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best early DJI drone deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant early Black Friday savings on DJI quadcopters such as the Mavic Air, Mavic Pro, Spark & Phantom by clicking the links below.
Best DJI deals:
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom professional and hobby drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
- Save up to 30% on DJI Mavic Air, Mini, Pro & Mavic 2 drones at Amazon - check live prices on Mavic Mini, Mavic 2, Mavic Air, Mavic Pro & Mavic Pro Platinum quadcopters
- Save up to $400 on DJI Mavic Pro drones & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on Mavic Air, Platinum & 4K models
- Save up to $100 on DJI Spark mini drones at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling compact drone with intelligent flight controls
- Save on DJI Phantom professional drones at Amazon - check live prices on the highly-rated Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro & Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 models
- Save on DJI Mavic Mini, Air, Pro, Phantom & Spark remote-controlled quadcopter drones - at DJI.com
- Save on DJI Mavic Pro collapsible quadcopters at the DJI official store - check the latest deals on Mavic Air, Mavic 2, Mavic Pro Platinum & 4K models
- Save on DJI Phantom professional drones at the DJI official store - featuring discounts on the highly-rated Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro & Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 models
- Save up to $170 on DJI Mavic 2, Mini & Air & DJI Spark drones at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI Mavic Pro, Spark and Phantom models available at Walmart
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
DJI is the leading brand of civilian drones not only in the US but all over the world. It has dominated the market with its state-of-the-art technology, fight stability, ease of control, durability, and overall competitiveness. The DJI Mavic Pro is compact. It has five cameras, GPS, two ultrasonic range finders, and sensors. The Mavic Air is portable and foldable. It has a 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera. The Spark is a mini drone that is highly intuitive, responding to hand gestures for user control. The Phantom 4 Pro has an OcuSync HD transmission system and features aerodynamic 9455S propellers for quieter flights.
How long do Amazon's and Walmart's Black Friday deals last? Black Friday is taking place on the 29th November this year whilst Cyber Monday arrives 3 days later on the 2nd December.
Amazon's Black Friday deals run longer than the four-day holiday weekend. Deals start appearing on the retailer's website in early November, with more being added hourly once the Black Friday sales week event begins. With Walmart's Early Deals Drop, online shoppers can find discounts on everything from children's toys to electronics. Their sales begin on October 25th and continue throughout November. Walmart typically kicks off its online Black Friday sale on November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, shoppers often enjoy in-store deals at thousands of Walmart stores nationwide.
Most Black Friday promotions run for five days, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Unlike other major retailers, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals usually last for an entire week, giving shoppers a fresh round of deals while extending older ones.
