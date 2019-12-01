DJI Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Ronin, Spark Fly More & Mavic Drone Savings Identified by Spending Lab
Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday DJI drones including DJI Spark Mavic Pro, Mavic Air and Phantom deals for shoppers in 2019
Dec 01, 2019, 21:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best DJI Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Spending Lab have identified the top Cyber Monday DJI drones including the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Phantom and Spark quadcopters deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best DJI Ronin, Osmo & VR deals:
- Save up to $120 on DJI Ronin handheld 3-axis camera gimbals - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $100 on DJI Osmo Pocket & Action Cams - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $100 on DJI Goggles - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
Best DJI drone deals:
- Save up to 50% on DJI Spark drones - at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on DJI Spark mini drones at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on DJI Mavic Air, Mini, Pro & Mavic 2 drones at Amazon
- Save up to $350 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more Mavic drones at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $400 on DJI Mavic Pro drones & bundles at Amazon
- Save up to $400 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more top-rated DJI Mavic drones - check the latest deals available now at Walmart
- Save on DJI Phantom professional drones at Amazon
- Save up to 43% on DJI Phantom 4 certified refurbished drones at Walmart
More DJI deals:
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom professional and hobby drones at Amazon
- Save up to 40% on DJI Mavic & Spark drones, Osmo action cameras, gimbals & VR goggles - at the DJI.com Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom drones at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
No brand is more popular for drones than DJI. From beginners ready to take their first step into aerial photography or professionals planning to shoot unimaginable landscapes, DJI has a wide range of products for every preference. The Mavic series, led by the Mavic Pro and Mavic Air, has proven to be highly popular with beginners because of their 4K video capabilities, intelligent flight controls and portability. The DJI Mavic Air is one of their best models with a foldable design and reliable automation tools while the DJI Mavic Pro has longer battery life at up to 27 minutes of flight time.
Another drone known for its portability, the DJI Spark is smaller than the Mavic Pro. It is ideal for indoor use and is capable of shooting in 1080p. DJI also has the Phantom line with bigger drone models suitable for professional-grade aerial imaging. The DJI Spark and DJI Phantom 3 Standard come at lower base prices but the Spark suits a wider audience due to its smaller size.
