DJI Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Spark & Phantom Drone Sales Rounded Up by Retail Egg

Dec 01, 2019, 12:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI Cyber Monday 2019 deals are here. The online sales team at Retail Egg have compared the best Mavic Pro, Spark and Phantom drone deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best DJI drone deals:
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom professional and hobby drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
- Save up to 40% on DJI Mavic & Spark drones, Osmo action cameras, gimbals & VR goggles - at the DJI.com Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom drones at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on DJI Mavic Air, Mini, Pro & Mavic 2 drones at Amazon
- Save up to $350 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more Mavic drones at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $400 on DJI Mavic Pro drones & bundles at Amazon
- Save up to $400 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more top-rated DJI Mavic drones - check the latest deals available now at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on DJI Spark drones - at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on DJI Spark mini drones at Amazon
- Save on DJI Phantom series professional drones at Amazon
- Save up to 43% on DJI Phantom 4 certified refurbished drones at Walmart
More DJI deals:
- Save up to $100 on DJI Osmo Pocket & Action Cams - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $120 on DJI Ronin handheld 3-axis camera gimbals - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $100 on DJI Goggles - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
DJI is the brand to turn to for easy-to-use and high-quality drones. From their Mavic Series, the foldable and portable DJI Mavic Pro and DJI Mavic Air garner attention. The Mavic Pro captures cinematic 4K resolution yet the Mavic Air has comparable specs. More pocket-friendly options include the lightweight DJI Spark and the full-sized DJI Phantom 3.
As the leader in aerial cinematic and photography solutions, DJI continues to impress with their user-friendly controls and robust hardware systems, which marks their quadcopters as the standard in consumer and enterprise-level drone technology. Innovations such as gimbal stabilizers and enlarged CMOS sensors allow DJI drones flyers to creatively use the sky as their canvas in creating stunning images and capturing special moments. Like many tech companies, DJI also offers their extensive lineup of drones with special holiday savings during Cyber Monday.
