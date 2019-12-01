DJI Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top DJI Mavic Pro, Spark & Phantom Drone Sales Researched by The Consumer Post
Here's a review of the top DJI deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on Mavic Air, Mavic Pro, Spark and Phantom drones
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Cyber Monday DJI drone deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at The Consumer Post have reviewed the top Mavic Pro, Spark, Phantom and Mavic Air quadcopters Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.
Best DJI drone deals:
- Save up to 50% on DJI Spark drones - at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on DJI Spark mini drones at Amazon
- Save on DJI Phantom series professional drones at Amazon
- Save up to 43% on DJI Phantom 4 certified refurbished drones at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on DJI Mavic Air, Mini, Pro & Mavic 2 drones at Amazon
- Save up to $350 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more Mavic drones at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $400 on DJI Mavic Pro drones & bundles at Amazon
- Save up to $400 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more top-rated DJI Mavic drones - check the latest deals available now at Walmart
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom professional and hobby drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
- Save up to 40% on DJI Mavic & Spark drones, Osmo action cameras, gimbals & VR goggles - at the DJI.com Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom drones at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
More DJI deals:
- Save up to $100 on DJI Osmo Pocket & Action Cams - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $120 on DJI Ronin handheld 3-axis camera gimbals - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $100 on DJI Goggles - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
DJI manufactures drones that provide stunning aerial videos. Designed with every activity in mind, from beginners to professionals, to portable and gear-packed drones, DJI has a wide range of products for every preference. Popular aerial drones include the Mavic Series, a powerful and foldable for portable aerial adventure, the Spark Series, a fun mini drone with all of DJI's signature technologies and the Phantom Series, designed for professional-grade aerial imaging.
The highly rated DJI Mavic Pro quadcopter drone is one of DJI's most powerful drones housed in a compact, portable body. It is equipped with a new transmission system, five vision sensors, 4K camera and 24 high-performance computing cores. The Mavic Pro promises a worry-free drone flying experience with its 27-minute flight time, Terrain Follow function and dual IMUs and compasses.
As DJI drones are one of the most sought after gadgets, shoppers can expect steep discounts on top-rated DJI drones during Cyber Monday. Walmart and Amazon give considerable price reductions on top-selling DJI drones and accessories during the biggest shopping holiday of the year.
