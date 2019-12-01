DJI Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top DJI Mavic Pro, Spark & Phantom Drone Sales Researched by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Cyber Monday DJI drone deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at The Consumer Post have reviewed the top Mavic Pro, Spark, Phantom and Mavic Air quadcopters Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

DJI manufactures drones that provide stunning aerial videos. Designed with every activity in mind, from beginners to professionals, to portable and gear-packed drones, DJI has a wide range of products for every preference. Popular aerial drones include the Mavic Series, a powerful and foldable for portable aerial adventure, the Spark Series, a fun mini drone with all of DJI's signature technologies and the Phantom Series, designed for professional-grade aerial imaging.

The highly rated DJI Mavic Pro quadcopter drone is one of DJI's most powerful drones housed in a compact, portable body. It is equipped with a new transmission system, five vision sensors, 4K camera and 24 high-performance computing cores. The Mavic Pro promises a worry-free drone flying experience with its 27-minute flight time, Terrain Follow function and dual IMUs and compasses.

