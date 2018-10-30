DJI Introduces Black Friday Promotion

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, will offer discounted prices on its drones, handheld products and accessories, as part of its Black Friday promotion. The special offer will be available on Spark Fly More Combo, Mavic Air and Mavic Air Fly More Combo, DJI Goggles RE, Osmo Mobile 2 and also the Ryze Tello and Tello Boost Combo toy drone.

For those ready to take their first step into aerial photography or thinking to purchase their first drone, DJI encourages customers to take advantage of the $100 USD discount on the standalone Mavic Air or the Mavic Air Fly More Combo.

DJI's Black Friday Promotion also includes the Spark, the smallest and most fun-to-fly mini drone that can be launched from the palm and controlled by hand gestures. Those looking to capture their inspirations and share their stories on-the-go can take advantage of the $40 USD discount on the Spark Controller Combo or enjoy $90 USD off the Spark Fly More Combo.

For those looking to create cinematic stories and videos with their smartphone or looking to enhance their flight experience in FVP, they can also enjoy special discounts on the Osmo Mobile 2 handheld stabilizer and DJI Goggles. DJI's partner Ryze will also be offering the Tello Boost Combo at an exclusive promotional price of $99 USD.

DJI's Black Friday Promotion will be available on DJI's online store and flagship stores from November 18 00:00 (EST) to November 27 02:59 (EST). Customers can also get additional discounts by participating in a quiz during the campaign period receive daily coupons during the promotion by downloading them from the campaign page.

For discounted prices on select products please refer to the chart below.

Promotion Pricing Details

Model USD Spark Fly More Combo Original Price $549 Promotional Price $459 Spark Controller Combo Original Price $399 Promotional Price $359 Mavic Air Fly More Combo Original Price $999 Promotional Price $899 Mavic Air Original Price $799 Promotional Price $699 DJI Goggles RE (Racing Edition) Original Price $549 Promotional Price $449 Osmo Mobile 2 Original Price $139 Promotional Price $119 Tello Boost Combo Original Price $149 Promotional Price $99 Tello Original Price $99 Promotional Price $79

Check store.dji.com for pricing in local currency and applicable countries. Above prices are subject to change without prior notice.

Mavic Air – The most portable camera drone for superior image quality

The Mavic Air is the most portable, foldable camera drone that delivers higher performance, more intelligent features and greater creative possibilities than any other consumer drone. For beginners, QuickShot modes, SmartCapture and 8 GB of onboard storage will make flying drones more fun and accessible. Shooting stabilized 4K video at 30 fps, the Mavic Air is most ideal for travelers and outdoor enthusiasts who want to capture stunning aerial images on the go. Mavic Air's has a maximum flight time up to 21 minutes.

For more info: https://store.dji.com/product/mavic-air

Osmo Mobile 2 – Handheld gimbals for the storyteller in all of us

The Osmo Mobile 2 is a smartphone camera stabilizer that captures smooth videos and high-definition panoramas with cinematic movement and incredible ease. DJI's industry-leading three-axis gimbal technology cancels out movement in three directions so your video stays steady even if your hands shake or wobble, while DJI's built in SmoothTrack technology detects and compensates for your movement of the camera to ensure a smooth cinematic shot every time. A powerful built-in battery system lets you film for up to 15 hours, more than enough to handle live streams to social platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

For more info: https://store.dji.com/product/osmo-mobile-2

Spark – The smallest, most fun and easy-to-use mini drone

The Spark is an easy-to-use, fun-to-fly mini camera drone that can lift off from the palm of your hand to capture and share special moments on the go. Available in Alpine White, Sky Blue, Meadow Green, Lava Red, and Sunrise Yellow, the Spark is equipped with intelligent features such as QuickShot and ActiveTrack. Additionally, there is a new 'Sphere' mode which you can use to take 360 immersive photos. Spark's camera can shoot up to 1080p HD videos and 12MP photos with a flight time of up to 16 minutes.

For more info: http://store.dji.com/product/spark

Tello – Feel the fun

The Tello is a toy drone that balances fun, form and function, with the goal to provide a fun and awesome flying experience for kids and the kid in every adult. Weighing less than 85g with a body that is approximately the size of a smartwatch, it can be activated with a quick toss and return to land in the palm of your hands in a matter of seconds. Tello is also programmable with Scratch, an MIT-developed coding system that allows kids and teens to learn the basics of programming. Kids can program their Tello to string multiple flips into a single command or create their own flight patterns using MIT Media Lab's easy-to-use block-based coding interface called Scratch.

For more info: https://store.dji.com/product/tello/Preference

DJI Goggles RE – Immersive experience and total control in flight modes

The DJI Goggles RE is a first-person view system that will put you in the pilot's seat to experience the thrill of drone racing like never before. The Racing Edition comes with an external video transmission and camera module for those who want to pair with other fixed-wing and multi-rotor aircrafts. Utilizing a 1/3" image sensor, the OcuSync Camera provides much higher-resolution video transmission than most analog FPV goggles on the market.

For more info: https://store.dji.com/product/dji-goggles-racing-edition

About DJI

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.

SOURCE DJI

