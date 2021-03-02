DJI Introduces FPV Combo Drone

ROME, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI introduces its first ready-to-fly FPV Drone, the DJI FPV Combo.

It will be the first FPV drone with extreme setup but finally within everyone's reach!

For those who, like DJI, have never lost their passion for flying, with the DJI FPV Combo this passion has transformed the imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to overcome any limit.

Aerodynamic and sophisticated, the DJI FPV drone guarantees powerful propulsion, long battery life and high wind resistance, making the system reliable and visually stunning.

DJI FPV exceeds its competitors in several qualities. Thanks to the front sport LEDs and the customizable color lights on the aircraft arms, the DJI FPV allows pilots to make their drone more unique than ever.

Experience the thrill of immersive flight via DJI Goggles V2 for DJI FPV and super wide angle FOV 150° HD video transmission up to 120fps ensures a smooth, real-time view of your flight.

This drone is aimed at both experienced and novice pilots thanks to the three intuitive flight modes that allow anyone to fly in peace from the first day:

S mode. The hybrid flight mode combines the freedom of manual flight with the simplicity of the controls of previous DJI drones.

N mode. Ideal for new pilots, offers immersive flights with traditional drone flight controls, in conjunction with DJI safety features such as obstacle detection.

M mode. Allows you to have complete and unlimited control together with the FPV flight experience. Customize the parameters and experience flights and videos like never before.

For a flying experience to new horizons, use the new DJI Motion Controller. This compact and intuitive device allows the drone to be controlled following the natural movements of your hand. This is not a simple innovation of FPV flight; it is a completely revolutionary way to fly.

Even for experienced pilots, manual FPV flight can be intimidating, which is why DJI FPV is equipped with an emergency brake and hover button. Just press this button on the remote controller while flying in any mode and at any speed and the drone will stop and hover in place stably in just a few seconds

Bottom Auxiliary Light, Intelligent Return to Home (RTH) and RTH when battery level is low, as well as front and bottom obstacle sensing, are all built into DJI FPV to ensure safe flight, even at high speeds.

RockSteady Slow Motion 4x stabilization and distortion correction provide riders with smoother and more dynamic results.

The DJI FPV drone is capable of recording video in 4K/60fps at up to 120Mbps, allowing to capture crystal clear details that will make the footage as exhilarating as the flight itself.

No matter how dynamic maneuvers may be, RockSteady EIS technology will always ensure ultra-smooth footage.

Both H.264 and H.265 video encoding formats are supported, giving more options for video editing.

The DJI O3 Transmission System (OcuSync 3.0) has been adapted to meet the needs of DJI FPV. Enjoy ultra-crystal clear real-time video transmission, even over distances up to 6km.

The DJI Virtual Flight app allows pilots to practice flying in realistic scenarios before entering the real world. By simply connecting the DJI FPV Goggles V2 and the remote controller, drone will be immediately ready to direct your flight in a totally risk-free virtual environment.

DJI FPV supports Audience Mode. By simply connecting other DJI FPV Goggles V2 to the drone channel, you will be ready to share your emotions right away.

