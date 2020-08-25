DKBinnovative Named to Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For four consecutive years, DKBinnovative was named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Additionally this year, DKBinnovative was ranked by Inc. Magazine to its inaugural list of fastest-growing private companies in Texas (ranking #179), listed by CRN to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category, and by Channel Futures to its MSP 501 class of 2020.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious distinctions and to be recognized alongside so many amazing companies," said Keith Barthold, CEO of DKBinnovative. "This recognition was earned by the entire DKBinnovative team and I'd like to personally thank them for their dedication to excellence during these challenging and occasionally chaotic times."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from Oct. 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

DKBinnovative provides reliable and highly secure managed IT solutions that simply work—and accelerate your business. With a special emphasis on cybersecurity and compliance, we accelerate workforce productivity through a proven proprietary process, guaranteed to deliver measurable end-results most organizations have never experienced. With DKBinnovative as your IT partner, you can focus on core objectives and the clients or patients you serve, while we work tirelessly to improve your IT every single day. DKBinnovative is currently seeking strategic acquisition opportunities. Learn more at www.dkbinnovative.com.

