(DKNG) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your DraftKings Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Last year DraftKings went public in a 3-way merger between DraftKings, its SPAC sponsor, and a Bulgaria-based gaming technology company called SBTech.

On June 15, 2021, Hindenburg Research issued a report concerning DraftKings entitled "DraftKings: A $21 Billion SPAC Betting It Can Hide Its Black Market Operations." Hindenburg Research detailed a series of disturbing red flags about DraftKings. Specifically, the report stated, "Unbeknownst to investors, DraftKings' merger with SBTech also brings exposure to extensive dealings in black-market gaming, money laundering and organized crime. Based on conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC & international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites, we show that SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets."

Following this news, the price of DraftKings common shares fell 8% in early morning trading on June 15, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a DraftKings shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

