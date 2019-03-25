DKNY Launches Sport Capsule in Partnership with Major League Baseball for Spring 2019

Just in time for Opening Day, DKNY will launch an ongoing product partnership within the DKNY SPORT category with Major League Baseball. This sport-inspired collection brings DKNY's signature city-ready sport styles to ballparks across the country—creating the perfect game day uniform, with a modern, feminine edge for all 30 MLB teams.

The collection includes DKNY SPORT favorites—the sneaker dress, coach's jacket, cropped hoodie and leggings—cobranded with an MLB team icon of her choice. bold graphics and logos stay true to both the DKNY and MLB brands, allowing fans to proudly display their loyalty without compromising their signature style. Form-fitting activewear styles—an undeniably feminine signature of DKNY—declare pride with team logos stamped on the chest, across the back, and down the legs.

To bring the collaboration to life, DKNY will host a large-scale VIP launch event in partnership with MLB on Opening Day 2019. There will be a two-hour interactive, engaging VIP event featuring notable attendees across the fashion, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Beginning March 28th, DKNY SPORT X MLB will be available to fans on dkny.com, mlbshop.com, fanatics.com, Macy's, and select ballparks throughout the U.S. Pricing ranges from $40-$70 for tops, $60-$80 for fleece and bottoms, and $80-$160 for outerwear.

About DKNY

New York is a melting pot, a world of infinite possibilities and contrasts which gives the energy and confidence to take a risk on life and reinvent oneself. More than a place, a unique state of mind. Shared by New Yorkers and New Yorkers at heart around the world. The collection takes DKNY's wear-everywhere ethos ever forward by allowing everyone to create their own story. It translates to a versatile, day-to-night assortment that exudes this downtown toughness refined by uptown polish, classic hallmarks of the brand—straightforward silhouettes, sharp tailoring, active wear-tinged separates and sporty outerwear. The collection gives you everything you need to live a New York life—wherever that may be.

DKNY is a global iconic fashion brand founded in 1989. The company designs, markets and distributes collections of apparel, accessories, footwear and select licensed product with distribution in free standing stores and select department and specialty stores globally. The label continues to merge modern tailoring with sophisticated ease, celebrating the aspirational and practical spirit of New York. Acquired by G-III Apparel Group in December 2016, the company continues to be recognized as one of the most heralded names in American fashion.

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's national pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.mlb.com

MLB trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of major league baseball. visit mlb.com

