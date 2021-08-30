DKNY Unveils New Iteration Of Its Iconic Logo, Reimagined As An NFT, For Charity

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DKNY has played with digital innovation and modern design for over 30 years. From becoming one of the first fashion brands to utilize e-commerce in the late 90s, to the viral DKNY PR Twitter account, and the creation of several style-focused mobile apps, it is only natural for DKNY to move beyond the bounds of the physical world and into a purely digital space for the launch of its new brand logo as a non-fungible token (NFT). To highlight the launch, DKNY will auction its very first NFT featuring the new logo to benefit the American Nurses Foundation and along with it—a fashion industry first—the opportunity to own a piece of one-of-a-kind iconography from one of the world's most globally recognized brands.

This new logo is inspired by the brand's iconic mural that lived for over a decade on Houston Street in New York City and captures 'the City that Never Sleeps' in all of its fast-paced glory using the power of artificial intelligence. Within this original work, the city's instantly recognizable landmarks come alive at exhilarating and dizzying speed alongside a soundscape of news reports, nostalgic radio voiceovers, and testimonials on what makes New York City the center of the universe.

Whether it's a walk through the mesmerizing lights of Times Square, a bike ride down a busy avenue, or a jog through the East River Greenway, the city and its people are always in perpetual motion and are often a blur for those standing still. The DKNY logo NFT is a tribute to this fast-moving spirit and the brand's hometown—a place that continues to provide unlimited inspiration and potential.

"We are excited for DKNY to launch our new logo through this art form. The digital art highlights the brand's strong bond with New York City in a way that is uniquely our own and pushes the brand into this digital space with our first NFT."

— Jeffrey Goldfarb, Executive Vice President of G-III Apparel Group, parent company of DKNY

The NFT was created in partnership with Paris-based art collective Obvious, the same group of artists behind the first ever A.I.-generated artwork sold at a major auction house. Obvious has been ahead of the curve within the digital art and NFT revolution, working with the latest models of deep learning to explore the creative potential of artificial intelligence.

"To us, A.I. offers a new way to create. This is true not only in art, but in every creative process. These algorithms are offering a new source of inspiration for creatives, and we believe they can lead to entirely new aesthetics within the realm of design.

"We always wanted to bring our work through the medium of digital art to a fashion brand, and we could not think of a better partner than DKNY—an iconic brand that encompasses our connection to New York City, its diversity and its constant energy of moving forward."

— Pierre Fautrel, Hugo Caselles-Dupré, Gauthier Vernier: Obvious

The auction will be hosted exclusively on Rad, a pioneering NFT marketplace from the groundbreaking entertainment and blockchain technology company, Little Star, whose partners include brands such as Disney, Sony, Complex, and Showtime, among others. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Rad's "DKNY Logo" auction page will allow prospective bidders and curious viewers the opportunity to preview the logo NFT before the virtual auction hammer closes the bidding.

"NFT's have shifted the way we think about digital content and its use cases from art to film and so much more. We are honored that DKNY, a storied brand in American fashion, chose Rad as its auction partner. Their boldness to push the boundaries of what a NFT can be with their new logo is in complete alignment with our desire to be a groundbreaking marketplace for digital goods."

— Vanessa Kincaid, Chief Brand Officer, Rad

While the NFT auction circuit has captivated the world with record-setting prices and overnight success stories, DKNY will use this once-in-a-lifetime moment to give back. 100% of the auction's net proceeds will be donated to The American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. This program established in the Spring of 2020 has provided millions in direct financial relief to front-line nurses. The Fund continues to operate in 2021 as it focuses on providing crucial mental health and well-being resources to nurses in need.

"Throughout the pandemic, nurses have been on the frontlines providing care to those affected by COVID-19 and staying resolute and resilient even during the toughest of days. DKNY is honored to support the American Nurses Foundation."

— Jeffrey Goldfarb, Executive Vice President of G-III Apparel Group, parent company of DKNY

For over 30 years, DKNY has embodied an individualist and community spirit with a collective message of "let's make it ours." Combined with the brand's commitment to technological innovation and experimentation, the DKNY NFT auction invites you to "make it yours."

The auction will open on September 1, 2021 at dkny.rad.live . The DKNY logo will appear on DKNY brand creative, ready-to-wear, and accessories beginning on September 8, 2021.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (NasdaqGS: GIII)

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.

ABOUT RAD

Rad is redefining the global streaming for the modern era with NFTs, on-demand, live events, and TV featuring the biggest content creators and studios in the world; all powered by future foundational technologies like blockchain and XR.

To learn more, visit rad.live .

ABOUT THE AMERICAN NURSES FOUNDATION

The American Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation's health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care.

For more information visit www.nursingworld.org/foundation

