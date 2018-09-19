DKS Associates and HAAS Alert aid cities and communities in preventing motorist collisions with emergency vehicles and municipal crews

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DKS Associates and HAAS Alert announced a partnership to facilitate the deployment of life-saving technology for emergency responders, utility crews and other city fleets where personnel perform dangerous operations in the roads. The partnership leverages DKS's vast experience in providing transportation safety solutions through planning, engineering, smart mobility and implementation with HAAS Alert's real-time awareness of responding emergency vehicles and fleets to aid motorists in making safer, smarter driving decisions.

HAAS Alert provides road safety information in the form of real-time digital alerts to warn motorists when emergency crews and road services operators are approaching, on-scene and at high risk in the field. DKS is a leading provider of professional consulting services helping clients implement scalable technology, IoT, traffic management and infrastructure solutions to meet the growing challenges of connected cities.

"Increasing the safety of emergency responders, road operators and motorists is our main priority," said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. "DKS has a proven track record of working with cities, municipal Public Works departments and State DOTs, and will be a great partner in helping them deploy simple, cost effective solutions aimed at saving lives."

"HAAS Alert's public safety platform for connecting city agencies with connected and autonomous vehicles is the perfect complement to the suite of emerging transportation solutions our customers look to us to provide," said Adrian Pearmine, National Director of Smart Cities and Connected Vehicles for DKS Associates.

About DKS Associates

DKS plans, designs, and implements smart transportation technology to optimize transportation network efficiency, improve safety and reduce impacts to our environment. Helping incorporate connected and autonomous vehicle technologies into broader regional transportation and smart city plans, DKS works with clients like TriMet (Internet of Things), Caltrans (I-680 Corridor Study), ODOT (Statewide Connected Vehicle Roadmap) and FHWA (Connected Vehicles & Smart Cities Primers. To learn more, visit https://www.dksassociates.com/services/smart-mobility/ or https://www.dksassociates.com/service/transportation-safety/.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert delivers awareness of responding emergency vehicles and other municipal fleets to connected and autonomous cars aiding motorists and vehicles to make safer, smarter driving decisions. The company streams vital safety information in the form of real-time digital alerts to drivers and connected cars via in-vehicle systems and smartphone apps when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. To learn more, visit www.haasalert.com.

SOURCE HAAS Alert; DKS Associates

