DLA Piper advises 4G Clinical in US$230 million growth equity investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented 4G Clinical, a cutting-edge randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) company serving the life sciences industry, in a growth equity investment of over US$230 million from Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The investment will be used to fund 4G Clinical's continued global expansion, support the growing demand for its products and further the company's mission of bringing crucial medicines to those who need them, faster. To date, 4G Clinical supports clinical trials for more than 100 biotech and pharma clients globally.

"We were pleased to advise 4G Clinical on what was a very complex transaction, bringing together DLA Piper's wide-ranging experience in various aspects of international, regulatory, tax and emerging growth sectors," said Jeffrey Leavitt, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team. "This investment will help 4G Clinical continue accelerating its growth and enabling its clients to execute clinical trials of any phase and therapeutic area. We are proud to assist 4G Clinical through the next set of its successful milestones."

"We needed a global and highly sophisticated law firm to navigate through the international and regulatory complexities of our business toward a smooth and successful closing," said David Kelleher, CEO of 4G Clinical. "Jeffrey Leavitt's team at DLA Piper provided world-class service and were instrumental in advocating for our interests at every step of the transaction."

In addition to Leavitt (Atlanta), the DLA Piper team representing 4G Clinical included partners Stacy Paz, Nathaniel McKitterick (both of Silicon Valley), Julia Kovacs, Jennifer Kashatus, Thomas deButts (all of Washington, DC) and William Bartow (Philadelphia); of counsel Puja Vadodaria, James Rusert (both of Atlanta) and Nia Brown (Washington, DC); associates Maria Rydder (New York), Julie Franki (Atlanta), Mary Claire Blythe (Baltimore) and Priya Narahari (Philadelphia); senior paralegal Janet Katz and paralegal Philip Mathison (both of Austin).

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including biotech, manufacturing, communications, software and semiconductors. Over the last three years, DLA Piper has completed more than 2,100 financings totaling over US$31 billion.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

