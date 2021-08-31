DLA Piper advises Aumni in US$50 million Series B financing

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Aumni, Inc., a leading investment analytics platform that provides the data infrastructure for private capital markets, in a US$50 million Series B funding round led by J.P. Morgan.

Aumni unlocks, structures and analyzes untapped data in private portfolios to track critical provisions such as key investment rights, portfolio performance and emerging investment patterns, providing previously inaccessible insights to customers throughout the private capital markets. DLA Piper also previously advised Aumni on its Series A financing .

"This is a significant milestone for the Aumni team, and we were thrilled to have the opportunity to support our client through this transformative transaction. Having worked with this high-performing, ambitious management team for the past several years, including with Kelsey Chase at DLA Piper before he co-founded Aumni, we have seen the company's impressive growth first-hand, and we very much value our work with Aumni and its team. We look forward to continuing our efforts to help Aumni transform the private equity markets and scale what is already a fantastic company," said Michael Brown , the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

"DLA Piper has been indispensable as Aumni's outside counsel from the earliest moments of our company formation," said Kelsey Chase, Aumni president and co-founder. "Their strategic guidance and years of experience have allowed us to achieve our impressive fundraising velocity without any compromise to quality. It's deeply reassuring to have them in our corner, as investors and advisors."

Aumni CEO and co-founder Tony Lewis added, "Both Kelsey and I are former VC attorneys from top-tier firms, and we can leverage the full power of Aumni's private capital market analytics platform for benchmarking data. Even in light of those factors, the team at DLA Piper has consistently driven value and impressed us across all aspects of our commercial and financial transactions."

In addition to Brown, the DLA Piper team representing Aumni included Andrew Booth and Kathryn Fortin (all of San Diego).

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including healthcare, insurance, biotech, manufacturing, communications, software and semiconductors. Over the last three years, DLA Piper has completed more than 2,100 financings totaling over US$31 billion.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the fintech sector, representing a wide range of clients, including banks, private equity and venture capital funds, asset managers, broker-dealers, insurance companies, trading platforms and exchanges, and distributed-ledger technology platforms. The firm's multidisciplinary team around the world offers integrated legal solutions that help clients navigate the increasingly complex environment at the intersection of transactions, technology and regulation. DLA Piper is also at the forefront of providing legal counsel and business support to emerging proptech companies, investors and developers of innovative real estate technology in areas critical to both their short-term and ongoing success.

