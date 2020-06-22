DLA Piper advises Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. in the issuance of MX$2 billion in debt securities

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper (Mexico) represented Latin American regional export development bank Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex) in its issuance of MX$2 billion in debt securities in the form of Certificados Bursátiles.

The securities were placed and publicly offered in Mexican territory through the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores). DLA Piper previously advised Bladex on its issuance of MX$3 billion in debt securities on June 2.

"It was a pleasure to again partner with Bladex to complete this second issuance of debt securities," said DLA Piper (Mexico) partner Diego Martínez, who led the firm's deal team. "We have now placed a total of MX$5 billion in debt securities for Bladex in less than two weeks, which could not have been accomplished without our team's wide-ranging experience advising financial services institutions on complex transactions in Latin America. We look forward to continuing to support Bladex in its business endeavors."

Along with Martínez, the DLA Piper (Mexico) team representing Bladex included consultant Cristian Gastelum Rodriguez (both of Mexico City).

