DLA Piper advises Flock Safety in its $47 million Series C financing

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Atlanta-based technology company Flock Safety in its recent $47 million Series C financing. The round was led by Meritech Capital with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners, Initialized Capital, Bedrock Capital, Axon Enterprise, Inc., Founders Fund and Y Combinator.

Flock Safety builds outdoor camera hardware and writes machine-learning software for wireless security systems that automatically record the license plate of every car that drives through a neighborhood. If a crime occurs, Flock's wireless security camera is able to provide evidence to police.

"We were pleased to assist Flock Safety in this transaction, bringing our extensive experience advising cutting-edge technology companies as they raise capital. The funding will support our client's future growth and allow it to further its mission of solving and eliminating crime," said Jeffrey Leavitt, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Leavitt (Atlanta), the DLA Piper team representing Flock Safety included partner Stacy Paz (Silicon Valley) and associates JJ Gotlieb, Mario Bolaños (both of Atlanta) and James Duchesne (Washington, DC).

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including biotech, manufacturing, communications, software and semiconductors. In 2019, the firm handled more than 697 venture capital financings totaling over US$10.3 billion. Over the last three years, DLA Piper has completed more than 2,100 financings totaling over US$31 billion.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

