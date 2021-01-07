DLA Piper advises Histogen in its US$14 million upsized public offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented advised Histogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, in its public offering of 11,600,000 shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,400,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $1.00 per share.

"We were pleased to bring our extensive experience helping life sciences companies access the capital markets to close this transaction. This funding will allow Histogen to expand its research and development efforts as it continues to advance innovative therapeutic solutions," said Larry Nishnick, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Nishnick (San Diego), the DLA Piper team advising Histogen included partner Patrick O'Malley (San Diego) and associate Kathryn Fortin (San Diego).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.



