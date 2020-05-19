DLA Piper advises Immunomedics in its US$483 million follow-on offering

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Immunomedics, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of antibody-drug conjugates, in its recent US$483 million follow-on offering of common stock.

New Jersey-based Immunomedics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the commercial launch of Trodelvy to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, continue expanding the clinical development programs for Trodelvy, invest in the broader clinical development of the platform and continue manufacturing process improvements.

"Our extensive experience with our client and in advising life sciences, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the capital markets was an important asset in our representation of Immunomedics in this transaction," said Andrew Gilbert, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Life Sciences sector, who led the firm's deal team. "We are pleased to have assisted Immunomedics in securing funding that will allow it to continue developing innovative treatments to improve the lives of cancer patients."

In addition to Gilbert (Short Hills), the DLA Piper team representing Immunomedics included partners Rebecca McKnight (Austin) and Scott Cowan (Short Hills) and associates Brian Tribuna (Short Hills) and Sarah Schick (Austin).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.

