DLA Piper advises Kaleyra in its follow-on offering of common stock

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Kaleyra, Inc., a global provider of mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide, in its recent follow-on offering of 7,777,778 shares of its common stock at a price of $4.50 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,166,666 additional shares of common stock from the company at the public offering price.

Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, including messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of mobile network operators (MNOs) and more than 190 countries.

"Our experience partnering with technology clients on their complex capital markets transactions, as well as our deep understanding of the Communications Platform as a Service (CpaaS) sector in which Kaleyra operates, played a key role in our representation of Kaleyra in this offering," said Jeffrey Selman, who led the DLA Piper deal team.

"Working with Jeff Selman was amazing – he is extremely reliable and demonstrated a thorough knowledge of the relevant regulations. I look forward to working with Jeff and his team in the years ahead," said Dario Calogero, founder and CEO of Kaleyra.

In addition to Selman (San Francisco), the DLA Piper team representing Kaleyra included partner Ben Griebe (Silicon Valley) and associates Tommy Felix, Christopher West (both of San Diego), and Nick Pullman (Silicon Valley).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

