DLA Piper advises Luminex in its US$260 million convertible senior notes offering

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper advised Luminex Corporation, an Austin-based company that develops, manufactures and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products, in its offering of US$260 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2025. DLA Piper also represented Luminex on concurrent bond hedge and warrant transactions in connection with the offering.

"Our extensive experience advising life sciences companies in complex capital markets transactions was an important asset in our representation of Luminex in this capital raise," said John J. Gilluly III, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice, who led the firm's deal team. "We are pleased to have assisted Luminex in securing funding that will allow it to expand its production and distribution of its SARS-CoV-2 detection technologies and COVID-19 immunoassays."

In addition to Gilluly (Austin), the DLA Piper team advising Luminex in its offering of convertible notes included partners Jamie Knox (New York), Brent Bernell (Austin) and Marc Horwitz (Chicago); and associates Drew Valentine (Austin/New York), Chen Zhang and Rebekah Rodriguez (both of Austin).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.

