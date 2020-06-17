DLA Piper advises Needham & Co. as underwriter in Vicor Corporation's US$115 million common stock offering

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Needham & Company, LLC as underwriter in the US$115 million public offering of common stock of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR). Vicor is a leading provider of high-performance power components and systems.

Vicor intends to use the proceeds from the offering to expand its manufacturing facilities and corporate operations and for other general corporate purposes. Needham & Company, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

"We appreciated the opportunity to leverage our extensive technology sector capabilities with our robust experience advising underwriters in sophisticated capital markets transactions to help Needham deliver this transaction for Vicor," said John J. Gilluly III, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice, who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Gilluly (Austin), the DLA Piper team representing Needham & Company included Drew Valentine (Austin/New York), Chen Zhang and Rebekah Rodriguez (both of Austin).

