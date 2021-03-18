DLA Piper advises Northland Investment Corporation and Larry Gottesdiener in acquisition of the Atlanta Dream

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Northland Investment Corporation and Larry Gottesdiener in the acquisition of the Atlanta Dream, a WNBA franchise, from former US Senator Kelly Loeffler and Mary Brock.

In addition to Gottesdiener, the chairman of Northland Investment Corporation, the new ownership group also includes Suzanne Abair, Northland's president, and former Dream player Renee Montgomery, who will be the first former WNBA player to become a WNBA franchise owner.

"We were pleased to bring our experience advising on significant transactions in the sports industry to complete this acquisition for Mr. Gottesdiener, who has been an outspoken advocate for the Dream," said Richard Rubano, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Rubano, the DLA Piper team also included of counsel Alexander Steinberg (both of New York).

