DLA Piper advises Oppenheimer & Co. as underwriter in PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation's US$150 million IPO

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as underwriter in PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation's initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

PepperLime is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that will focus on companies at the intersection of technology and consumer health and wellness.

"We appreciated the opportunity to leverage our market-leading experience advising underwriters in complex capital markets transactions, as well as our technology and healthcare sector capabilities, to help Oppenheimer deliver this transaction for PepperLime," said Curtis Mo, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Mo (Silicon Valley), the DLA Piper team included partner Christine Lehr (Raleigh) and associates Elena Nrtina (San Francisco), Annie Letizia (Silicon Valley) and Melissa Lucar (San Diego).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities. DLA Piper also represented Tristar Acquisition I Corp. in its US$200 million IPO this week.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

