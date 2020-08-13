DLA Piper advises outsourced customer care provider IBEX in US$90.5 million IPO

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented IBEX Limited (Nasdaq: IBEX), a portfolio company of The Resource Group, in its initial public offering of US$90.5 million of common stock. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as joint book-running managers for the offering.

IBEX, headquartered in Bermuda, is a leading global customer experience company delivering technology-enabled solutions to help the world's preeminent brands more effectively engage with their customers. Its clients consist of Fortune 500 brands that rely on outsourced providers to maximize customer retention and improve customer expansion, as well as faster-growing brands in high-growth industry verticals.

IBEX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for capital expenditures, repayment of indebtedness, strategic acquisitions and investments, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

"Our experience advising foreign private issuers as they access the US capital markets played a key role in our representation of IBEX in its initial public offering," said Christopher Paci, who chairs the firm's US Capital Markets practice and led the IPO deal team together with partner Stephen Alicanti. "DLA Piper is honored to have assisted IBEX in successfully completing its IPO, and we look forward to continuing to support IBEX as it builds on this important milestone to advance its growth strategy."

The DLA Piper team representing IBEX included, in addition to Christopher Paci and Stephen Alicanti, partners Drew Young, Rachel Albanese (all of New York) and Rita Patel (Washington, DC), and associates John Wei (Boston), Sne Sadhu (Phoenix), Mary Claire Blythe (Baltimore) and Jason Veit (Chicago).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in a wide range of capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investment-grade and high-yield debt securities.

