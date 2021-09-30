DLA Piper advises Parabellum Acquisition Corp. in US$125 million IPO

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PRBM.U) in its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three quarters of one redeemable warrant of the company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the company at a price of $11.50 per share.

Parabellum is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that will focus on businesses with an enterprise value of US$300 million to US$1 billion are actively engaged in the Internet of Things (IoT) transformation in a variety of sectors, including the consumer, industrial, automotive and medical industries.

"We were pleased to advise Parabellum in its IPO, bringing together extensive SPAC capital markets experience to facilitate a successful transaction for our client," said Jeffrey Selman, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

"DLA's team provided excellent advice and managed our process with outstanding professionalism," said Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of Parabellum.

In addition to Selman (San Francisco), the DLA Piper team representing Parabellum included partner Curtis Mo (Silicon Valley), of counsel Mario Rego (Houston) and associate Elena Nrtina (Silicon Valley).

