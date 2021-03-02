DLA Piper advises Piper Sandler & Co. as sole book-running manager in connection with US$92 million common stock offering by Infinity Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Piper Sandler & Co. as sole book-running manager in connection with the US$92 million public offering of common stock of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company.

Infinity intends to use the proceeds from the offering for the continued clinical development of eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic that addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, as well as for general corporate purposes and for working capital.

"We appreciated the opportunity to apply our extensive experience in the biotech and healthcare sectors, as well as our proven ability to advise underwriters in sophisticated capital markets transactions, to help Piper Sandler deliver this transaction for Infinity," said Michael D. Maline, co-chair of DLA Piper's Capital Markets practice and the partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Maline (New York), the DLA Piper deal team included associates H. Thomas Felix (San Diego) and Bianca LaCaille (Seattle).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.

