DLA Piper advises Q2 Holdings in US$362 million common stock offering

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, in a US$362 million underwritten registered public offering of common stock, in which Q2 sold $324 million of its common stock and selling stockholders sold an additional $38 million of Q2's common stock.

"Q2's mission is to help financial institutions and other financial services providers by enabling a better financial experience through advanced digital solutions," said John J. Gillully III, who is global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice and led the firm's deal team. "We appreciate the opportunity to deliver our extensive capital markets and technology sector experience to help Q2 achieve their goals in this transaction."

In addition to Gilluly, the DLA Piper team representing Q2 Holdings included partner Brent Bernell (Austin) and associates Drew Valentine (Austin/New York) and Boston Schwarz (Austin).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

