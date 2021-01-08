DLA Piper advises SalesLoft in its US$100 million Series E financing

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Atlanta-based startup SalesLoft in its recent US$100 million Series E financing led by Owl Rock Capital, with participation from Insight Partners, HarbourVest, and Emergence.

SalesLoft's sales engagement platform helps industry-leading companies generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. DLA Piper also advised SalesLoft in its US$70 million Series D round in 2019. The company has now raised a total of US$245 million and is valued at US$1.1 billion.

"We were proud to again partner with SalesLoft in its latest financing round, bringing our wide-ranging experience advising high-growth technology companies on complex transactions to achieve a successful result. We look forward to supporting SalesLoft in its success as it expands its customer base and continues to transform the sales industry," said Jeffrey Leavitt, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

"Working with Jeff and the DLA Piper team has been a phenomenal experience. The team provides an exceptional level of support and guidance, and their attention to detail and professionalism ensured that closing this financing round was a smooth and efficient process," said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft.

"DLA Piper brings a business-oriented approach to every matter they take on, and Jeff's background as a former VC and entrepreneur himself gives him a unique ability to understand and prioritize the business issues we care about. The firm's focus and responsiveness was a key factor in helping us secure this funding and move our goals forward. We were extremely pleased to partner with them once again," said Chad Gold, CFO of SalesLoft.

In addition to Leavitt (Atlanta), the DLA Piper team advising SalesLoft included partners Stacy Paz (Silicon Valley), Julia Kovacs and Jennifer Kashatus (both of Washington, DC); and associates Puja Vadodaria and Mario Bolaños (both of Atlanta).

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including biotech, manufacturing, communications, software and semiconductors. Over the last three years, DLA Piper has completed more than 2,100 financings totaling over US$31 billion.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.



About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

