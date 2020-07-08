DLA Piper advises Stillfront Group in US$128.4 million Rule 144A offering

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Stillfront Group, a Sweden-based global group of gaming studios and a market leader in the free-to-play online games genre, in the sale of 1,558,441 shares for aggregate gross proceeds of US$128.4 million in its Rule 144A offering in the US and concurrent offering outside the US to qualified investors.

"We were pleased to have the opportunity to deliver our extensive capital markets and media entertainment sector experience to help Stillfront achieve its goals in this transaction," said Richard Marks, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

Along with Marks, the DLA Piper team representing Stillfront Group included of counsel Sanjay Shirodkar (both of Washington, DC).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper's market-leading international team of media, sport and entertainment lawyers, located throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, advise on finance, borrowing, investment and corporate issues, production and rights acquisitions, exploiting media rights, staging and exploiting live sports and other events, intellectual property protection and enforcement, regulatory and administrative issues, antitrust and competition law, stadium and arena development and on the resolution of disputes.

