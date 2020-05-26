DLA Piper advises Stratos Genomics in its acquisition by Roche

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Seattle-based Stratos Genomics, an early-stage sequencing technology company, in its acquisition by biotechnology company Roche.

Roche plans to use Stratos' Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) chemistry to advance the development of its nanopore sequencer, with the aim of providing an affordable, fast and flexible result for multiple targeted clinical applications, as well as whole exome and whole genome sequencing.

"Our extensive sector knowledge and M&A experience in the life sciences, pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields were critical in our representation of Stratos Genomics in this important transaction with Roche," said John Steel, DLA Piper partner and lead counsel. "We were pleased to assist with this transaction and look forward to seeing the beneficial impact of these combined technologies."

Along with Steel, the DLA Piper team representing Stratos Genomics included associate Kerra Melvin (both of Seattle).

