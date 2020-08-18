DLA Piper advises the underwriters in Upland Software's US$119 million common stock offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented the underwriters in the US$119 million registered public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock of Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), an Austin-based leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, at a price of $34.00 per share.

Upland granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 525,000 shares of common stock. The underwriting syndicate was led by Credit Suisse as lead book-running manager for the offering. Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity and Needham & Company are acting as book-running managers. Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Raymond James, Roth Capital Partners and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

"We were pleased to deliver our extensive technology and capital markets experience to this transaction," said John J. Gilluly III, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice, who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Gilluly (Austin), the DLA Piper deal team advising Upland included associates Drew Valentine, Chen Zhang and Rebekah Rodriguez (all of Austin).

