DLA Piper announces leadership webinar with General James Mattis and Ambassador Nick Burns

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing webinar series covering the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), DLA Piper is pleased to announce that the firm will hold a complimentary webinar, "Looking forward: COVID-19 and its implications for global economies and international cooperation," with The Cohen Group on May 11, 2020.

The webinar will feature a discussion with General James Mattis and Ambassador Nick Burns, both of The Cohen Group, as they share insights on the COVID-19 pandemic, its implications for global economies and international cooperation, and the importance of leadership during a global crisis. The webinar will be moderated by John J. Gilluly III, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice.

"General Mattis and Ambassador Burns are preeminent scholars on leadership and international diplomacy," said Gilluly. "We look forward to hearing their perspectives on the pandemic and how US governmental and business leaders can serve as leaders to the world."

Archived webinars can be found at DLA Piper's Coronavirus Resource Center, a global repository of timely and in-depth thought leadership that delivers the firm's proven guidance and direction during these difficult times. Past webinars have covered a wide range of topics such as guidance for US employers, legal considerations for restarting a franchise system, risks of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection program, state and local taxes, the impact of COVID-19 on the sports sector, COVID-19 and transfer pricing, Latin America tax effects, COVID-19 and construction, the Open COVID pledge, tax planning during a recession, a CARES Act guide for the real estate industry, cyber risk management and cost-saving measures across global workforces, among many others.

