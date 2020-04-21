DLA Piper announces upcoming coronavirus webinars

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing webinar series covering the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), DLA Piper is pleased to announce the following complimentary webinars for the week of April 21, 2020:

Archived webinars can also be found at DLA Piper's Coronavirus Resource Center, a global repository of timely and in-depth thought leadership that delivers the firm's proven guidance and direction during these difficult times. Past webinars have covered a wide range of topics such as COVID-19 and construction, the Open COVID pledge, tax planning during a recession, a CARES Act guide for the real estate industry, cyber risk management, cost-saving measures across global workforces, a federal stimulus package update, the CARES Act and nonprofit organizations, tax provisions of the CARES Act and outsourcing in the age of viral outbreaks, among many others.

