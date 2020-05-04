DLA Piper announces upcoming coronavirus webinars
May 04, 2020, 13:41 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing webinar series covering the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), DLA Piper is pleased to announce the following complimentary webinars for the week of May 4, 2020:
- May 4 – Navigating COVID-19: Latest guidance for US employers
- May 4 – COVID-19 – legal considerations for restarting a franchise system
- May 5 – Risks of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program
- May 6 – Global reductions-in-force in the time of coronavirus
- May 6 – Force majeure and US-China contract fulfillment challenges
- May 7 – Stress in the time of coronavirus: How to lead yourself and other attorneys during extraordinary times
Archived webinars can also be found at DLA Piper's Coronavirus Resource Center, a global repository of timely and in-depth thought leadership that delivers the firm's proven guidance and direction during these difficult times. Past webinars have covered a wide range of topics such as state and local taxes, the impact of COVID-19 on the sports sector, COVID-19 and transfer pricing, Latin America tax effects, the Open COVID pledge, tax planning during a recession, a CARES Act guide for the real estate industry, cyber risk management and cost-saving measures across global workforces, among many others.
To receive information on these and other upcoming events, as well as to receive DLA Piper's daily digest of alerts and other publications, sign up here. We are continuing to add new webinars daily, so please check regularly for updates.
