DLA Piper joins Out Leadership

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Out Leadership, the only truly global LGBT+ business network helping Out Leaders and organizations realize the economic growth and talent dividend derived from inclusive business, is pleased to announce that law firm DLA Piper has joined as a new member company.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Out Leadership. At DLA Piper, diversity and inclusion lie at the heart of our values. As one of the world's largest law firms, with lawyers and staff in more than 40 countries, it is critical that we take a clear, strategic approach to ensuring that everyone who comes to work can feel an equal sense of belonging and enjoy an equal opportunity to thrive," said Jon Hayes, lead sponsor of DLA Piper's LGBT+ Network and member of DLA Piper's Diversity & Inclusion Council. "Achieving progress in improving diversity and fostering an inclusive culture means addressing the structural issues and being prepared to make significant and meaningful changes. We are very impressed by the work Out Leadership is doing and excited by the prospect of working together for the benefit of our people, our clients and our communities."

"Out Leadership looks forward to working with DLA Piper on increasing its LGBT+ advocacy and inclusion around the main diversity pillars of talent, team, client service, and community contribution," said Todd Sears, CEO & Founder, Out Leadership. "We are ecstatic to work with a firm that has diversity, inclusion, and equality at the heart of its values, reflected in the people and clients DLA Piper employs and works with in various communities and markets around the world."

About DLA Piper:

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

About Out Leadership:

Out Leadership is the oldest and largest global LGBT+ business advisory that partners with the world's most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBT equality forward. We believe that LGBT+ inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBT+ people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™.

Comprised of approximately 80 global member firms and dedicated to cross-industry collaboration, Out Leadership is a certified B Corporation. Out Leadership convenes CEOs, business leaders and allies at exclusive invitation only events across 4 continents. Out Leadership also operates three talent initiatives: Quorum, which aims to increase LGBT+ representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBT+ leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior level LGBT+ women in business. To learn more, please visit https://outleadership.com/

