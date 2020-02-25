DLA Piper only firm in top five for private equity, venture capital and M&A for third consecutive year

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper, a leading global business law firm, was the only firm to rank among the top five most active law firms for global deal volume in each of private equity, venture capital and M&A. This marks the third consecutive year that DLA Piper achieved this recognition.

According to PitchBook's 2019 global league tables report, DLA Piper ranked first in global M&A deal volume, third in the US and first in Europe.

DLA Piper ranked second in global private equity volume, fifth in the US and first in Europe. The firm was also recognized in the top five in several private equity sectors, including B2B, B2C, financial services, energy, healthcare, IT and materials & resources.

DLA Piper ranked fifth globally in venture capital volume, fifth in the US and second in Europe. The firm also was recognized in the top five for venture in the commercial services, energy, healthcare devices & supplies, healthcare services & systems, IT hardware, media and software sectors.

Additionally, according to data collected by PitchBook, DLA Piper represented more private equity and venture capital investors than any other law firm in 2019.

"Our leadership in these areas enables the firm to deliver vast knowledge and execution capabilities to clients as they plan and pursue their corporate finance and development goals," said John J. Gilluly III, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice group. "Clients of DLA Piper can leverage our deep visibility into these markets and gain peace of mind knowing our proven execution experience."

"These rankings demonstrate the firm's commitment to innovation in client service delivery," said Barbara Taylor, DLA Piper's chief knowledge officer. "We serve our clients using state-of-the-art tools and approaches to practice smarter and to harness the data, insights and experience throughout the firm for our clients' benefit."

A complete list of PitchBook's rankings is available in the 2019 Annual League Tables Report. PitchBook is the leading financial data and technology company, providing a comprehensive view of dealmaking activity across global private and public financial markets. More than 37,000 industry-leading business and investment professionals rely on PitchBook to make informed decisions by surfacing hard-to-find financial and deal data on the entire investment lifecycle.

